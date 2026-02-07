Nashville ice storm sparks calls for utility leadership changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An ice storm that left thousands of Nashville residents without power for days has ignited a political battle over the leadership and future of Nashville Electric Service, with state officials threatening intervention if local leaders don't take action.

The January storm coated the city in ice, snapping tree branches and pushing Nashville's power grid to its breaking point. For thousands of families, the extended outages created dangerous conditions as neighborhoods remained dark for days.

Now, weeks after the ice melted, questions about accountability persist.

When reporters asked Nashville Electric Service CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin earlier this week if she and other NES executives should resign over their handling of the outages, she acknowledged the importance of accountability but said her focus remains on recovery efforts.

"But we have plenty of time to do after action review and evaluate things that we could have done better," Broyles-Aplin said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton called NES's storm response unacceptable, particularly regarding vulnerable residents. He warned that if Mayor Freddie O'Connell doesn't take "proper steps," the state could intervene by possibly replacing NES board members or restructuring the utility entirely.

O'Connell maintains he lacks the authority to make such changes unilaterally.

"The Metro Council has the ability, with a 30-to-zero vote, to remove any individual board member. You know, certainly always have the opportunity to make public calls on people, but we always like to understand our legal options. I cannot do that. I cannot fire the CEO," O'Connell said.

The mayor said city and state leaders agree all options remain on the table as they review NES's performance during the storm.

"It seems like this is the start of a conversation. I think the state, like us, is interested in accountability in this moment," O'Connell said.

O'Connell has created a commission to examine NES's storm preparedness and response. He has asked the group to deliver its findings within six months.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.