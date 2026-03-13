Nashville Jewish leaders respond to synagogue attack in Michigan suburb targeting Jewish community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person armed with a rifle was killed after ramming his vehicle into Temple Israel in a Detroit suburb, in what investigators are calling an act of violence targeting the Jewish community.

Authorities say none of the synagogue's staff, teachers or 140 children at its early childhood center was hurt.

Investigators say when the attacker drove through a set of doors and into a hallway, something in the vehicle ignited, sending smoke billowing from the synagogue. At least one security officer fired at the suspect, who was found dead inside his vehicle. Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Here in Nashville, Jewish leaders say the violence is a painful reminder of the threats many people of faith continue to face.

Judy Alperin, head of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, inside the Gordon Jewish Community Center — a space she says is open to people of all faiths, backgrounds and walks of life.

Alperin said the sense of community that defines the center made the news from Michigan hit especially hard.

"As soon as I saw it come across, my heart sank, and I was fearful that there would be loss of Life."

She said in the hours that followed, many in Nashville's Jewish community were already hearing from friends and connections in Michigan.

"We've seen a very distressing growing trend of these types of anti-Semitic attacks, and you know absolutely today was an act of brutal anti-Semitism against a synagogue."

The Anti-Defamation League recorded more than 9,300 antisemitic incidents in the United States last year — the highest number ever documented.

Alperin said Jewish communities across the country have responded by investing in security and facility upgrades, and by training members, congregants and even children on what to do in an emergency.

"What we've seen in Jewish communities across the country since then is serious investment in protection and hardening of facilities, in training our members and congregants, and even children to know what to do in the event of an emergency like that."

This week, Alperin was at the State Capitol advocating with lawmakers to keep funding in the budget for a security grant that helps houses of worship pay for safety upgrades. She said a current allocation of about $1.25 million falls far short of what is needed.

"I was there because for the last several years, there's been an amount of money in the budget for houses of worship security grants, and it was about a million and a quarter, which I'll tell you right now is nowhere near enough."

She said the need extends beyond the Jewish community.

"All communities of faith are under attack, and so those dollars are rightfully so, being distributed to churches and mosques who also need that funding."

But Alperin said security measures alone won't solve the deeper problem.

"If they see anti-Semitism, they need to call it out. If they see hate of another, they need to call it out, and they need to push back with love."

Alperin will travel to Washington in late May to push for action on a stalled nonprofit security grant program. The FEMA-run program, under DHS, has about $350 million in funding but has not released any funds due to federal budget uncertainty, halting application reviews.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.