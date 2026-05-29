Nashville joins national initiative focused on improving childcare access and early childhood support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O’Connell announced Friday that Nashville has been selected to join the Pathways for Early Childhood Leadership initiative, a national program aimed at improving support systems for young children and families.

The 15-month peer-learning initiative is led by the National League of Cities and connects local government staff with early childhood experts, peer networks and policy strategies from cities across the country.

The announcement comes as Metro leaders continue efforts to address childcare access and affordability in Nashville. O’Connell recently joined Metro Council members Rollin Horton and Clay Kapp to sign two pieces of legislation designed to make it easier to build and operate childcare centers by reducing permitting hurdles and updating regulations that had not been revised since 1997.

According to the mayor’s office, the median cost of infant care in Davidson County exceeds $13,000 annually.

“Access to quality childcare should not be determined by zip code or income,” O’Connell said in a statement. “When we cut the red tape from outdated childcare rules and create more affordable options, we give more children a strong start in life, and we help parents return to work without sacrificing as much of their paycheck.”

Nashville is one of nine cities selected for the initiative, which is split into Tennessee and Michigan cohorts. The Tennessee group includes Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Johnson City.

The program is designed to connect both high-level decision-makers and frontline staff with experts and examples of early childhood policies from across the country. City leaders are expected to leave the program with specific policy commitments and plans for future improvements.

“Ensuring families have reliable, affordable childcare is a key part of our helping them stay in Nashville,” O’Connell said. “The first five years of a child's life are among the most important, and how we support them speaks to the values we share as a city.”

Melanie Shinbaum, executive director of the Nashville Early Education Coalition, said the organization has spent the past two years working with childcare providers and helping shape policy recommendations for the city.

“This bill is what happens when a city takes that work seriously,” Shinbaum said. “Mayor O’Connell and Councilmember Horton have shown what aligned, evidence-based leadership looks like, and we are proud to be their partner.”

Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities, said local governments play a major role in supporting families with young children.

“The Pathways for Early Childhood Leadership cohort connects cities behind a single goal of making the future brighter for America’s young children and families,” Anthony said.