Nashville Lyft driver accused of exposing himself, watching pornography during ride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lyft driver in Nashville has been accused of exposing himself while also watching pornography during a ride.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim entered 33-year-old Joseph Langhans' vehicle on February 26, 2024 as he had been hired as a rideshare driver. During the ride, they reportedly began in routine conversation and he provided her with his telephone number.

As the ride progressed, Langhans began making sexual comments toward the victim and acting inappropriately towards her.

According to the affidavit, near the intersection of Ezell Pike and Murfreesboro Road, Langhans pulled his pants down and exposed his genitals.

He then began playing a pornagraphic video on his cell phone, which was mounted on the dash of the vehicle and proceeded to masturbate in front of the victim.

When she ignored him and took a phone call from her sister, Langhans stated he would stop masturbating since she was not paying attention.

Langhans was arrested on Sunday on a charge of indecent exposure.

