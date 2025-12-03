Nashville man charged with attempted criminal homicide after ramming into a marked patrol car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after police say he rammed into a marked patrol car in Bellevue on December 2.

According to police, 27-year-old Josiah Martin called police from the Belle Forest Condominium complex and stated that he was going to kill someone.

An officer arrived at the complex and began looking for the caller when he saw a red pickup truck moving toward the police car. Martin's truck hit the police unit and sent it out of the driveway down an embankment.

The truck crashed onto its side adjacent to a nearby wood line. Officers smashed a window and took Martin into custody.

Officer Silinsky received a non-critical leg injury in the collision. Martin was treated at General Hospital, discharged, and taken to jail.

