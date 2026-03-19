Nashville man identified after being found fatally shot near Doverside Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified the man found dead Tuesday evening in the woods near Doverside Drive and Oakview Drive as 27-year-old Trevett Cole Rash of Nashville.

Investigators said Rash had been shot, but believe he died earlier in the week before his body was discovered by a passerby Tuesday. He did not have identification on him at the time he was found.

Police noted there are encampments in the surrounding area, but none were located in the immediate vicinity of the victim.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.