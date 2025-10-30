Nashville man shoots and kills his cousin while shooting at another person in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man is facing charges this morning after police say he shot and killed his own cousin at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

Metro police say on October 18th Ja'Quan Nolan, who was just 17 years old, Marquez Reed, 21-year-old Malichi Cummins and a16-year-old were all together at the complex when Nolan got into an argument with a resident.

At some point in the argument Reed, Cummins and the 16-year-old suspect shot into that resident's apartment. Nolan was shot in the process.

Video evidence and witness accounts show that Reed shot his cousin in the back of the head before Reed and the other suspect ran away from the area. The man in the apartment was also shot. Police say he was grazed in the chest. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Metro Police say Reed is currently jailed in Rutherford County after being arrested last Friday in an unrelated case. He's expected to be booked in Nashville along with two other suspects. Cummins will also be booked in the Metro jail in the near future. The 16-year-old was arrested in Montgomery County Tuesday and has been booked into Nashville juvenile detention.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.