Nashville man with disabilities sleeps in car during 10-day power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man with disabilities has been without power for 10 days, sleeping in his car to stay warm as temperatures dropped to 15 degrees.

Alfred Faler lives alone in a mobile home and relies on a medical bed and oxygen equipment that don't work without electricity. He has been making calls to Nashville Electric Service multiple times daily, but says he's getting little help from the automated system.

"I don't ever get a text or nothing. Same thing that goes through every time. And I called down there during business hours customer service and finally talked to somebody one day and they just blew me off," Faler said.

The automated outage reporting system only asks for his phone number, which Faler said isn't reassuring given his vulnerable situation.

Faler said reporting outages online isn't easy for him, and he's exhausted. As one of the city's most vulnerable residents, he has been forced to sleep in his car for warmth while waiting for power restoration.

According to his zip code, Faler's address is scheduled for power restoration within two to four days. Nashville Electric Service said they are looking into his specific situation.

Have you experienced extended power outages that affected your medical equipment or made your living situation dangerous? We want to hear your story and help connect you with resources. Share your experience with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com and watch the full video report to see Alfred's situation firsthand.

