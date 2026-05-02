Nashville mayor proposes grocery sales tax cut that could save families money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville families could soon see savings at the grocery store as Mayor Freddie O'Connell's proposal to cut the city's grocery sales tax moves closer to a vote.

The mayor's plan would cut Nashville's grocery tax by a half-cent, reducing it from 2.25% to 1.75%.

For the average family of four spending $1,200 a month on groceries, that means saving about $6 each month, or $72 a year. Over five years, the average Nashville family would save $360 on groceries under this plan.

At Piggly Wiggly in North Nashville, shoppers said any relief counts. Cathy Higgins, a Nashville shopper, said every dollar matters — especially with summer approaching.

"It'll help us because school is about to be out and a lot of parents ain't got all the kind of money to be going to the grocery store, buying this and buying that. They got to put something back in order to make ends meet."

For families already struggling with inflation, store owner Freddie Robertson said even small savings can mean the difference between putting food on the table or going without.

"On a $100 order, you're gonna save $9 or $10 on taxes. That's gonna buy two or three more meals."

The proposal now heads to Metro Council for consideration. If it passes, Nashville families could start seeing these savings on their grocery bills as early as this summer.

Are grocery prices squeezing your family's budget? We want to hear from you. Watch the full report to see what Nashville shoppers and a local grocery store owner are saying about this proposed tax cut — and what it could mean for your family at checkout. Share your thoughts or your story directly with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.