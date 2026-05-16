Nashville mayor responds to Vision Zero concerns after advocates demand safer streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O’Connell says the city’s dedication to Vision Zero — the goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries — remains intact despite budget constraints, responding to advocates who accuse Metro of stalling on urgent pedestrian and cyclist safety fixes.

Several dozen protesters gathered Monday at the Germantown intersection where bicyclist Larry Smith was killed in April, demanding the city accelerate safety improvements. Advocates say Metro is diverting Vision Zero funds toward road repaving instead of measures like protected bike lanes, improved crosswalks and reduced speed limits.

They also called for public updates on Vision Zero progress, arguing that transparency is key to accountability.

O’Connell said those concerns are valid, but noted that one challenge is deploying already-allocated funds faster.

“Every one of those is something that weighs heavy on me as I’m a full believer in the principles of Vision Zero,” O’Connell said. “One of the difficulties in governing is that we often authorize money, and then there are issues with how quickly it gets deployed.”

The mayor said departments are working to figure out which projects can move forward quickly. Some surplus dollars, he added, aren’t yet tied to “shovel-ready” proposals.

“Of course, this fiscal year is a very constrained budget with flat revenues, but it does not reduce in any way our commitment to Vision Zero,” O’Connell said. “We are very fortunate to have not just the existing capital and operating programs, but also [the] ‘Choose How You Move’ initiative — so we’re expecting to be able to move even more quickly on safer streets.”

Advocates say they plan to keep pressing Metro leaders for faster action as traffic deaths continue citywide.

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