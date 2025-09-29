Nashville Metro Council approves resolution for ADA accessibility audit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hopping in and out of cars around Nashville is something many people do without thinking twice.

However, for people with disabilities, accessing all that Music City has to offer can be challenging.

Metro Council recently approved a resolution to launch an ADA accessibility audit that will take a closer look at how accessible Nashville is for people with disabilities.

I heard from advocates in the disabled community about some of the issues they'd like to see addressed.

Nashville native Kasondra Farmer doesn't shy away from social outings.

"I went and saw a show at TPAC. We saw The Wiz, which was amazing, and it's very Motown vibes, very cool," said Kasondra Farmer, director of engagement for Empower Tennessee.

Farmer uses a wheelchair.

I caught up with her outside her apartment Monday next to the handicap space where she parks.

While there's plenty of room here to get in and out, that's not always the case when she's away from home.

"There's a lot of limitations with parking, specifically when you're talking about accessible parking in places like downtown," Farmer said.

This is one of many issues she's hoping the new effort through city hall will help fix.

Metro Council Member Sandy Ewing is a strong supporter of the audit.

She said the first step will be to hire a consultant to look at accessibility issues.

"We really need to create a collaboration between Metro Nashville, the business sector, the nonprofit sector; we all need to pull in the same direction," said Councilor Ewing, who represents the metro's 34th district.

The audit may help update current regulations for many issues, including parking downtown, infrastructure, technology and more.

Dr. Cynthia George chairs the disabled advocacy group Disabled to the Front.

She spoke to the Metro Council on the need for the audit.

"Part of this is also making sure there's a process in place for the regular monitoring of ADA provisions," George said.

The push for this comes as Nashville has been flagged as a likely host of the 2034 Special Olympics, when thousands of disabled athletes would come to town.

In the meantime, it may benefit residents long before and after the big event.

"It makes it more accessible for the people who already live here, who already spend their time and money and energy on the city," Farmer said.

While Metro has passed the resolution, some of the details of the audit are still being determined.

This is a story we’ll continue to follow.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

