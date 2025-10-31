Nashville Mexican restaurant celebrates Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A North Nashville Mexican restaurant is bringing together Halloween fun and cultural tradition this weekend with special events celebrating both holidays.

Tio Fun! on Buchanan Street is participating in the Buchanan Street Block Bash on Halloween night, joining 12 to 15 other restaurants for family-friendly activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will feature pumpkin decorating and snacks, with trick-or-treating to follow afterward.

The celebration continues Saturday with a Dia De Los Muertos pop-up patio party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will offer a special menu honoring favorite celebrities who have passed away, along with small plates and specialty cocktails.

The Saturday event will also feature special guests, including dancers and other cultural surprises, to celebrate the Mexican holiday that honors deceased loved ones.

The weekend events highlight both the fun of Halloween and the cultural significance of Dia De Los Muertos, which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 each year.

Want to learn more about how Nashville restaurants are celebrating cultural holidays? Have questions about Dia De Los Muertos traditions? Watch the full interview and share your thoughts with Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.