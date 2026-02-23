Nashville nonprofit MashUp holds Giving Out Loud brunch, raising money for Black LGBTQ community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville nonprofit is hoping to raise $100,000 this weekend to support the Black LGBTQ community.

MashUp held its Giving Out Loud brunch Sunday afternoon — the culmination of an entire weekend of outreach events.

The organization started nine years ago with the goal of connecting Black LGBTQ people with resources to improve their lives.

"Mental health services, services for HIV and AIDS, substance abuse, it does not matter, whatever the need is," said MashUp’s founder Brian Isaac Marshall.

Many of those services come at no charge to the person who needs them.

"This year, we set a high goal for raising $100,000 so we can continue to do the services that we offer," Marshall said.

For attendees at Sunday’s brunch like Chanel Thomas, it is a cause close to the heart.

"Being a Nashville native and being Queer myself, I definitely want to support an organization that aligns with that," Thomas said.

This year's fundraiser comes at a time when some LGBTQ people are worried about what is happening politically.

"All that stress, anxiety, that in general, that sense of angst, that's really heavy on us, and that's one of the reasons why it's so important to have these spaces," said Jerry Ivery, executive director for MashUp.

In addition to the brunch, attendees could bid on donated art.

There were also performances and time spent honoring people who have helped the community over the years.

The money raised goes toward sustaining the organization's ongoing work.

"We're raising money to continue our community beyond this moment," Marshall said.

Click here for more information about the work MashUp does.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

