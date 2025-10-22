Nashville Opera combines Van Halen, country, and Broadway in a one-of-a-kind show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Opera is breaking traditional boundaries this weekend with its first-ever Jukebox Live performance, blending opera with other popular music including Van Halen, country, and Broadway hits.

The innovative concert format allows audience members to request songs from various genres, which opera artists then perform in their own style. The event takes place at the Noah Liff Opera Center and represents the company's ongoing effort to attract new audiences to opera.

"We're putting opera into the context of a modern concert," said Sarah Antell, describing the unique format.

The performance will feature music from Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Broadway shows, country artists, pop, and others.

CEO John Hoomes said the experimental approach has helped grow Nashville Opera's audience over the years.

"Because a lot of opera companies they're stuck just in the purely classical world but we've been very experimental over the years and that has grown our audience," Hoomes said.

The company has faced attendance challenges like many opera organizations, but Hoomes noted a positive trend in Nashville.

"The past number of years, every time we do a show, we find a huge percentage up to 30 percent of people that are brand new to the opera," Hoomes said.

Hoomes added that this isn't just to attract new audiences, but to provide something different for routine visitors.

Antell emphasized that the event provides something familiar for newcomers to opera.

"You're in a new place, but there's things that are familiar to you that you can latch onto that you know you'll enjoy," Antell said.

With opera's 400-year history, Nashville Opera sees Jukebox Live as a way to evolve with changing audience preferences while maintaining the art form's core appeal.

Click here for ticket information.

