Nashville Parthenon closes through June 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Parthenon is temporarily closing as Metro Parks begins a scheduled replacement of the building’s HVAC temperature control systems.

The museum, located in Centennial Park, will remain closed through late June 2026.

While the interior will be closed to visitors, guests can still enjoy the exterior of the Parthenon and access outdoor audio tours.

During the closure, the Cowan Collection will be on display at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

Metro Parks thanked the public for its patience as work is completed.