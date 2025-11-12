Nashville pet loss support group offers healing space for grieving owners this Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pet owners in Nashville who are grieving the loss of a beloved companion will have a chance to find comfort and community this Sunday at a special support group session.

The Nashville Humane Association will host a Pet Loss Support Group from 2 to 3:30 p.m. this weekend, designed to provide a safe and supportive space for those mourning their pets.

The event is organized by Paws to Remember, founded by Maryglenn Warnock, which focuses on helping pet owners through the grieving process.

The support group aims to create an environment where pet owners can openly remember their pets and connect with others who understand the unique bond between humans and their animal companions.

You can learn more and register for the event here. They ask anyone interested in attending be registered.

Want to learn more about how this support group helps grieving pet owners heal? Watch our full interview with Paws to Remember founder Maryglenn Warnock and discover resources available in your community. Have you experienced pet loss and found helpful support resources? Share your story with us at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.