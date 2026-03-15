Nashville police investigating apparent strangulation death of woman, 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found inside an apartment Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville police said Kierra Timmons was discovered deceased in an apartment on Brittany Park Drive after a concerned friend called officers to check on her welfare.

Investigators said the death appears to involve strangulation. The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.