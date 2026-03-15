Nashville police investigating apparent strangulation death of woman, 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found inside an apartment Saturday morning.
Metro Nashville police said Kierra Timmons was discovered deceased in an apartment on Brittany Park Drive after a concerned friend called officers to check on her welfare.
Investigators said the death appears to involve strangulation. The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston