Nashville police seek felon wanted on 19 warrants after dangerous chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are asking for the public's help in finding a convicted felon with a history of violence, wanted on 19 outstanding warrants.

Police are looking for Kevin McMillan, a man they said was involved in a dangerous police chase that involved an assault on officers.

Seventeen of the warrants stem from an incident that happened back in August. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving a Ram 1500 at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive. On-site security had already banned the vehicle for selling drugs.

When officers approached the truck, they said McMillan gave them his dead brother's driver's license. Once they figured out the ID wasn't his, they asked him to get out of the truck, but instead, he sped off, hitting two marked police cars and then crashing into the woods.

Police said McMillan and his two passengers ran off. The passengers were caught, but McMillan got away.

Inside the truck, police said they found a handgun with a switch making it automatic, a BB gun that looked like a rifle, loaded magazines, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana. They also say they found McMillan’s phone, his driver’s license, his brother's license and a house key.

McMillan was sentenced for shooting a 23-year-old man in 2007 and for cocaine possession in 2020. His current outstanding warrants include aggravated assault on first responders, reckless endangerment, identity theft, evading arrest and drug possession.

If you see him or know where he might be, you're asked to contact the police.

