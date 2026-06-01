Nashville Pride announces festival lineup, monthlong events

Nashville Pride has announced its lineup and full slate of events for Pride Month, leading up to the 2026 Nashville Pride Festival and Parade later this month.

The Nashville Pride Festival will take place Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville. The free Nashville Pride Parade will kick off at 10 a.m., starting at Broadway and 8th Avenue.

Organizers said the parade will feature more than 140 entries, including marchers, floats, vehicles and marching bands.

Nashville-born country-pop artist Fancy Hagood is set to close out the night on the Equality Main Stage alongside special guests. Other featured performers include Molly Grace, Saaneah and the Gay Ole Opry. DJs Amor and Truestarr, along with hosts Trey Alize, Coqueta, The Princess and Nece Sexton, will also appear throughout the day.

The new HOTHAUS area will include DJs, dancing and more than 50 drag performances. The Rainbow Stage will feature artists including Rachel DeeLynn, Bria B. Freeney, Luke-Michael, Ally Free, Madeleine Kelson, Ty Lakes, Whitney Fenimore, Jessica Rose and BODHI.

Festival attendees can also expect food trucks, cocktails, art installations, family-friendly areas and a marketplace featuring more than 240 vendors and community organizations.

Additional Pride Month events include:

• Nashville Pride Weekend Kick Off Party — Thursday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Virgin Hotel Nashville

• Pride Pool Party — Sunday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Drift Hotel

• Pride Month Kick Off Party at PLAY — Saturday, June 6 with drag shows at 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

• Nashville Pride Turnabout fundraiser — Friday, June 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Play Dance Bar

• Nashville Pride Pageant: Alien Superstars — Sunday, June 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Play Dance Bar

• Pride Deadlift Party — Saturday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Crazy Gnome Brewery

Organizers said proceeds from several events will support Nashville Pride’s year-round programming, advocacy and community outreach efforts.

More information and the full entertainment lineup can be found at NashvillePride.org.