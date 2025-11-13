Nashville program feeds both people and their pets in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new partnership between Metro Social Services and a local pet rescue is ensuring Nashville's most vulnerable residents don't have to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.

SAFPAW, a pet rescue agency that has been feeding pets of unhoused neighbors for years, has joined Metro Social Services' "Hunger No More Nashville" initiative. The collaboration provides meals for both pet owners and their animals. Metro Social Services partners with Second Harvest Food Bank for its meals.

"What we're finding is that some who are unhoused and are seniors, they're choosing to feed their pets before they feed themselves, and we just can't let that happen," said Harriet Wallace, Metro Social Services Strategic Communications Manager. "We want everybody to eat. It's so critical."

The partnership addresses the heartbreaking reality many face daily by ensuring both people and their furry companions receive meals.

While the organizations have collaborated before, this represents a more longstanding solution to address food insecurity affecting both people and pets in Nashville.

The initiative is part of Metro Social Services' broader "Hunger No More Nashville" plan. Officials report seeing an increase in people needing food assistance and are working to expand their resources to meet growing demand.

Watch the full story to see how this compassionate partnership is making a difference in Nashville's fight against hunger.

