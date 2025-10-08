Nashville Public Library offering free classes teaching seniors how to use and understand AI technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Artificial intelligence is appearing in more areas of daily life, but understanding what it is and how to use it can have a learning curve.

That’s one reason Nashville Public Library is offering some free classes to help teach seniors and older adults how to use AI.

ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude may be cutting-edge today, but when Gaynelle Doll and Lewis Laska started working, high tech was different.

"My god, that was 1972... whiteout... whiteout," Doll and Laska said.

Doll even worked at NewsChannel 5's office in the late 1970s through the mid-1980s.

The pair are among the people attending a class offered through the Nashville Public Library teaching seniors how to use AI.

It's part of the library's Digital Inclusion Week this week.

Nashville Public Library's Marian Christmon said many people have questions about this emerging technology.

"What is it? What can I do with it? Is it going to replace everything I know," said Marian Christmon, Nashville Public Library manager of digital inclusion initiatives. “We make sure that everyone has tools they need to improve their lives and just do everyday things with technology.”

The class breaks down different types of AI and ways to use it in everyday life.

From recipes, to planning a trip, the class touched on many uses.

The class also offers safety tips, pointing out dangerous ways people on the internet can use AI to take advantage of others.

Different classes are offered throughout the week at many different library locations.

Click here for more information on signing up for AI and other tech classes through Nashville Public Library.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

