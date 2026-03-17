Nashville Public Library's Donelson branch opens self-service lab to convert media to digital files

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new addition at the Donelson Branch of the Nashville Public Library is helping community members preserve their history in crystal clear digital format.

The Memory Lab allows people to reserve a 4-hour block of time to scan old photos, slides and negatives, and convert VHS tapes to digital files.

Librarian Bailey Battilla helped develop the concept after community members asked for ways to digitize old photos and videos.

"Word of mouth people from the community really telling us what they wanted," said Bailey Battilla, an adult librarian for the Donelson Branch of the Nashville Public Library.

The lab is equipped with slide trays, scanners and VCR equipment to bring old VHS memories back to life.

"We have trays for slides where you can load up your slides, we also have them for negatives too," Battilla said.

Battilla will spend the first hour of each session helping visitors learn how to use the equipment.

"They're able to save their family’s past, their slides that their grandfather did, their home videos from the 90s that they have," Battilla said.

Library staff have been bringing in their own photos and materials to test the equipment ahead of the lab's opening.

Public Information Officer Joan Brasher said the experience has been unexpectedly moving.

"It's been a really emotional experience, so I think when people come in, they're going to be surprised," Brasher said.

The service is free for anyone, but you do need to bring in an external hard drive to save your files on.

You also need to reserve your spot, click here to do that.

Battilla said the mission behind the Memory Lab goes beyond technology.

"I think a very important thing is sharing and preserving your history," Battilla said.

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