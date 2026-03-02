Nashville Public Library's main branch set to reopen on March 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is now a tentative opening date for the Nashville Public Library's downtown location!
The Main Library, located at 615 Church Street is scheduled to open Monday, March 30.
This is pending a final Fire Marshal and Metro Codes inspection required before Library staff can reoccupy the building.
The library has been closed since June 2025 after a fire in the parking garage forced the building's closure.
