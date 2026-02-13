Nashville remembers lives lost on Davidson County roads in 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2025, drivers killed 28 people on Davidson County roads — neighbors who were simply walking, biking, or riding through their own community. Behind every one of those numbers is a name, a family and a life that mattered deeply.

Later this month, people will gather at crash sites across the city to honor them.

"It's really heartbreaking, and I mean each of those people; it's not just a number. That's a community member. That's a friend. That's a family member," said Izi Witt with WalkBike Nashville.

Witt is talking about 28 individuals whose names and stories cannot be captured in any list or graphic. In 2025, 28 lives were lost on Davidson County roads — people walking, biking, and one riding an electric scooter. Each life was more than a statistic, and each absence is deeply felt.

One of those lives was Dot Dobbins, who was hit and killed in June while using the crosswalk at the 3rd Avenue North Greenway. Her friends call her a pioneer, a colleague, a light in their lives.

"I hope people in the midst of this tragedy do not forget the woman who lived," said Amanda.

Across town on Nolensville Pike, another family still seeks justice. Blaise was two turns from home on December 10th when he was struck while riding his bike.

"Blaise deserves that justice because his life was taken, and he can't speak up for himself, so we are," a family member said.

For advocates, the number 28 is devastating — and a call to action.

"The goal in this is to not only honor and remember these cyclists and pedestrians, but to raise awareness that these fatalities touch every corner of our city," Witt said.

This month, they'll hold the ninth annual Pedestrian Memorial — for remembrance, and for change.

"We definitely want to be proactive instead of reactive, and so we work with groups like the Vision Zero Advisory Committee and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission to advocate for these quick builds and these long-term improvements and to advocate for the safety of our community," Witt said.

Raised crosswalks. Mid-block crossings. Protected bike lanes. Changes that can save lives before tragedy strikes. Because behind every statistic is someone who mattered. Someone who should have made it home.

"We want to bring that awareness and that culture of care and that everyone deserves to get around Nashville safely, whether you're walking, biking, taking transit," Witt said.

WalkBike Nashville is asking community members to place dove memorials at each crash site starting next week. This is between February 17 and February 21. You can place it anytime you'd like and even host a small gathering with your neighbors or friends.

WalkBike Nashville will have its own small gathering on Haywood Lane on February 21 at 12:30 p.m.

There is a sign-up sheet for those wanting to participate. You can also email Izi Witt with questions at izi@walkbikenashville.org

