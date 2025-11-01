Nashville Rescue Mission opens doors to families amid SNAP benefit uncertainty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the future of SNAP benefits remains uncertain for many families, the Nashville Rescue Mission is stepping up to ensure no one goes hungry by welcoming families to their meal services alongside their traditional work with individuals experiencing homelessness.

On the first day families weren't receiving their SNAP benefits, volunteers like Sherril Carter and her church group recognized the increased importance of their service at the rescue mission.

"We all wanted to stick to this just because what is happening today so a lot of my buddies here from church this was really dear to us today," Carter said.

The uncertainty has created emotional stress for many families who have never faced food insecurity before.

"It hurts my heart. It hurts my heart that people don't know where their next meal may be coming from," Carter said.

Rescue Mission leaders say they anticipate seeing families who have never been in this situation before.

"They're concerned and in many cases they've never been in a situation like this where they're not sure where their food or their next meal is going to come from. So we're just putting out the word that our doors are open," a mission representative said.

The organization operates with a no-questions-asked policy, allowing anyone to show up at meal times for breakfast, lunch or dinner. They tend to do this during times of severe weather as well. During this period, their men's campus will accommodate mothers, fathers and children together so families aren't separated.

Mission leaders believe the communal aspect of dining provides benefits beyond just nutrition.

"I think a hot meal, of course, provides the nourishment that they need to get from day to day, but I also think there's something about having a meal together with other people," a representative said.

Volunteers emphasize that even small acts of service make a difference during challenging times.

"Any little thing that you can do helps," Carter said.

While the routine may be different for families, they won't have to worry about cooking and can dine together in an environment where neighbors care for neighbors. The rescue mission says they are prepared regardless of how many people walk through their doors.

Have you or your family been affected by changes to SNAP benefits? Are you aware of other organizations in Middle Tennessee stepping up to help families during this time? I'd love to hear your story. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com and let me know how this issue is impacting your community.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.