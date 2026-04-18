Nashville residents and city leaders gather to address rising traffic crashes at Neighborhood Safety Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is seeing one of its deadliest years on the roads, with 33 traffic deaths already recorded by April, including 12 pedestrian fatalities.

To address the crisis, neighbors and city leaders are coming together Saturday for Neighborhood Safety Day at the Hartman Park Community Center. The event is organized by Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit that has been empowering Nashville communities for 30 years.

Organizers said the event is desperately needed, as the city is already matching nearly half of 2025's pedestrian deaths. According to data from Nashville Metro Police, there were 25 pedestrian deaths in 2025 and 33 in 2024. Overall, the city saw 103 total crashes with 115 fatalities in 2025, and 116 deaths in 2024. With 31 total crashes killing 33 people so far in 2026, the city is on track to exceed those numbers.

Executive Director Alisha Haddock said too many families are sitting with trauma from roadway crashes.

"When a crash happens in a neighborhood, it doesn't just affect the person who was hit. It affects the entire community. People may stop walking. Parents are worrying about their children crossing the street and neighbors carry that trauma with them," Haddock said.

Instead of city officials making decisions without hearing from the people most affected, Neighborhood Safety Day puts residents first. The event brings together NDOT transportation experts, public health officials, and Metro leaders with the neighbors who know Nashville's dangerous intersections best.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a neighborhood walk where residents can show city partners exactly where the dangerous spots are, then moves into a community conversation about real solutions.

"Prevention starts with listening. We know that safer streets are possible, but it starts with the community's voice. Residents see the dangerous intersections, we see the speeding traffic and the places where people struggle to cross the street," Haddock said.

The goal is to move from discussion to the actual transformation of neighborhoods where people can safely walk and bike. The event is open to all Nashville residents, whether they drive, walk, or bike.

Do you live near a dangerous intersection in Nashville? Watch the video above to see how residents are taking action, and share your neighborhood's traffic concerns with me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.