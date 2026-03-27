Nashville residents could see a water bill credit after leaving faucets dripping during the ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the recent ice storm, customers who followed Metro Water guidance and left faucets dripping could see a one-time credit on their water bills.

"This is not a giveaway, this is a give-back" said Mayor O'Connell.

The credit reimburses customers for the extra water used. Metro Council delayed the measure at its last meeting because council members disagreed on the true cost.

The administration said the extra water cost about $800,000, but others said Metro Water could lose almost $6 million in paying out the credit.

Council Member Kyontze Tombs, the sponsor for the bill, said they needed a delay in approval so they could figure out the true cost of the credit.

Tombs said while she has concerns about the cost, she leans towards it because every little bit helps. O'Connell agreed.

"I am calling on Metro Council to pass this credit as a way to give back to Nashvillians who did the right thing, protected their homes, and now face another rising cost," said O'Connell.

The measure is expected to return to the agenda at an upcoming meeting.

Did you have a high water bill after leaving your faucets dripping during the ice storm? Watch the video above to see how Metro Council is handling the proposed credits, and share your utility bill concerns with me directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.