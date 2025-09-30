Nashville residents question new zoning proposal as Metro Council considers housing growth plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents are raising concerns about a new zoning proposal moving through Metro Council that would create two additional residential zoning categories as part of the city's efforts to manage future growth.

The measure, known as BL2025-1005, would establish Residential Neighborhood and Residential Limited zoning categories. While city planners say the bill is designed to help Nashville handle growth, neighbors worry about potential impacts on their communities.

Dozens of residents gathered at Whites Creek High School to question city officials about the plan and the broader housing study during a recent community meeting.

"For us, this is really about, okay, what's going on in our immediate neighborhood," Tene Franklin said.

Councilmember Jennifer Gamble, who represents District 3, emphasized that the bill does not immediately change any property.

"This is not rezoning anyone's property," Gamble said. "No one is proposing to rezone anyone's property with these new zoning codes."

Instead, the bill would add new options to the city's zoning table, which could then be applied through the existing rezoning process requiring public notice, hearings and council approval.

Gamble said the focus is on encouraging what she called "gentle density" in areas already served by infrastructure and transit.

"Keeping it where we have infrastructure available, where we have transit available, and adding more housing choices for our residents to be able to stay and afford to live here," Gamble said.

Some residents remain unconvinced about the proposal.

"We've got a lot of issues that are not being addressed that we need clarification on before we can say any form of approval or disapproval, and we're not receiving that information," Todd Horn said.

Planning officials say the new zoning categories would add clarity to how housing, such as townhomes or cottage courts, can be built. Gamble stressed that single-family zoning will remain.

"These new zoning codes will go beside or between single-family and multi-family zoning, but they will not automatically change anybody's zoning until they are applied for a rezoning," she said.

BL2025-1005 is part of a broader package of housing legislation that also includes bills to simplify duplex rules, allow more in-law units and create affordable housing incentives.

Metro Council is expected to consider the proposals in November. The Planning Department will host several virtual meetings in the coming weeks as part of its Housing and Infrastructure Study, giving neighbors more opportunities to ask questions and voice concerns.

