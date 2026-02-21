Nashville SC extends Sam Surridge through 2028

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club has signed forward and Designated Player Sam Surridge to a contract extension that keeps him with the club through the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2028-29.

Surridge, who joined Nashville in July 2023 from England, said the support from fans and the organization made the city feel like home and motivated him to continue building on the team’s recent success.

The striker is coming off a standout season in which he was named an MLS All-Star and finalist for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. He set multiple club records, including 25 MLS goals in a single season, 31 goals across all competitions, and four goals in a single match. In 88 appearances for Nashville, Surridge has totaled 52 goals and 10 assists.

Club President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs called Surridge a key part of the team’s success and said the extension reflects his importance to the organization.

Before arriving in Major League Soccer, Surridge played for several clubs in England, including Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City.