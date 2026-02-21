Nashville SC opens home season Saturday as defending champions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is ready to defend their championship title as they kick off their home season Saturday night at Geodis Park.

After bringing home Tennessee's first professional sports championship last year, Nashville SC is pulling out all the stops for tonight's season opener.

Nashville faces off against the New England Revolution at 7:30 Saturday at Geodis Park. The team has made several improvements to the fan experience this season.

"We're moving our rideshare to Craighead, and Craighead is a lot bigger. Easier for them to navigate. We've also added some additional off-campus parking lots with our partner PMC," Lindsey Paola said.

Season ticket holders get $3 off parking and access to $4 value items at concessions. New this year, Hattie B's will now be serving hot chicken inside the stadium.

General Manager Mike Jacobs said there's much more to offer beyond game day.

"What's exciting about our club is not only how our team performs on a Saturday night when the bright lights are on at Geodis Park, but there's so many events that happen in and around our stadium and you know, whether it's from different offerings like a concert series to World Cup watch parties. It's just a great time for people from Nashville to be in and around Geodis Park," Jacobs said.

The team hopes to build on last year's success with an even stronger community connection.

