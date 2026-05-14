Nashville senior achieves perfect attendance from kindergarten through high school graduation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville high school senior is closing out her non-collegiate academic career with a milestone that spans 12 years — perfect attendance from kindergarten through graduation.

Zoe Adkins is set to graduate from Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School on Friday, capping a school career in which she never missed a single day.

It would have been a record 13 years in the making, but she actually skipped first grade.

"Kindergarten through middle school, I never got sick. The first time I ever got really sick was this past year, and I had the flu," Adkins said.

She caught a lucky break — the flu hit over Christmas break, leaving her attendance record intact.

Adkins stayed busy throughout her years at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet, balancing friends, academics, and extracurricular activities, including time in the school's band program.

Her parents said the drive to maintain perfect attendance came entirely from their daughter.

"It definitely was never pressure from us to make it all the way through, but we were definitely willing to support her as she wanted to do it. So I was super proud," said Zuri Adkins, Zoe’s mom.

For Adkins, showing up every day was about more than just academics.

"Sometimes showing up to class isn't just about what we're learning for the day. I get to talk to my friends in class," Adkins said.

She also pointed to a practical benefit.

"Being here in class just reduces the amount of time that you have to play catch-up," Adkins said.

This fall, Adkins plans to attend Hampton University in Virginia, where she will pursue a business finance major on the pre-law track.

As for whether her perfect attendance streak will continue in college, she's keeping expectations measured.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if that'll be something I do all the way through college," Adkins said.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.