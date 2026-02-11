Nashville shelter dogs get Valentine's Day dates through special volunteer program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Valentine's Day, the Nashville Humane Association is celebrating its animals throughout February with special volunteer opportunities that get shelter dogs out for quality time.

The program offers "Doogie Dates" and "Rovernight" experiences where volunteers can take loving shelter dogs out of the facility for the day. The initiative provides much-needed socialization and exercise for the animals while giving volunteers meaningful time with furry companions.

Taylor Spreitler from the Nashville Humane Association explained the program's benefits for the shelter animals.

Participants can take their four-legged dates to designated spots listed on a special card provided by the shelter. Those who bring back a picture from one of the approved locations receive a bag of Valentine's treats as appreciation for their participation.

While the special Valentine's celebration runs throughout February, the Nashville Humane Association offers dog date opportunities year-round for people interested in spending time with shelter animals.

The outings serve important purposes beyond entertainment, providing dogs with valuable experiences outside the shelter environment that can improve their overall well-being and chances for adoption.

Want to see these adorable shelter dogs enjoying their Valentine's dates? Watch our live interview to meet the animals looking for love and learn how you can get involved with the Nashville Humane Association's year-round volunteer programs. Contact Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com with your own heartwarming pet adoption stories.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.