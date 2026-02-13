Nashville Symphony Music Director Laureate performs at Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Symphony Music Director Laureate Giancarlo Guerrero found himself on one of the world's biggest stages during the Super Bowl halftime show, conducting a string orchestra for Bad Bunny's performance of "Monaco."

The former Nashville Symphony music director was specifically requested by the Puerto Rican superstar to conduct during the halftime show, rather than using synthetic music.

"He knew about my career, he knew who I was, and he specifically asked for me," Guerrero said.

Bad Bunny wanted a live conductor because of his respect for classical musicians and their craft.

"He was very adamant about the fact they... [he] wanted to have a conductor...he said, I have so much respect for what you guys do that I want to present it in the proper light and in the proper way," Guerrero said.

During his 16 seasons as Nashville Symphony music director, Guerrero led the orchestra to release 21 recordings and win 11 Grammy Awards, six of them as conductor.

"It really was impactful, the way he shaped the seasons, the way he grew the orchestra, and the way he built a relationship with our audiences and our community," said Alan D. Valentine, President and CEO of the Nashville Symphony.

Born in Nicaragua and raised in Costa Rica, Guerrero has traveled the world conducting orchestras. However, leading a string orchestra during Bad Bunny's "Monaco" for one of the most-watched events on television was a first for him.

"My favorite one was somebody that said, 'Was that really you, or was that an AI version?' I said, 'No, it was actually me. I'm here in San Francisco'," Guerrero said.

The intro of the song "Monaco" was originally created by French composer Charles Aznavour from the 1960s and 1970s, featuring a tune called "Hier Encore" says Guerrero.

"It was really about love versus hate, and about celebrating America," Valentine said of the performance's message.

The conductor said the experience sent a powerful message and was an honor of a lifetime.

"This definitely sent a message that was very loud and clear," Guerrero said.

The Nashville Symphony announced its new director Leonard Slatkin this week. Although Guerrero stepped down as music director last year, he continues as Music Director Laureate and will return to the stage for three weeks in April for the Classical Subscription Series.

