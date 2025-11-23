Nashville teacher's massive Christmas light display raises funds for students in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville middle school teacher is preparing to illuminate his Bellevue neighborhood once again with an elaborate Christmas light display that raises money for students struggling with basic necessities.

Alex Lute and his partner Janna Larrimore will "flip the switch" on the 7th annual Lute's Lights display Saturday, November 29, at 6 p.m. The monthlong Christmas wonderland at 317 Harpeth Valley Road features nearly 1,000 unique blow molds, 30,000 lights and a walk-through path called "Christmas Legends."

The display serves as both a community gathering spot and fundraiser for Nashville Community Connections. The program supports 4,000 students in unstable housing with services ranging from enrollment and transportation assistance to new school shoes, clothing and basic needs.

This year's kickoff event will feature three food trucks: Traveling Tom's for hot cocoa, Pablo's Pizza and Smash'd burgers. Bellevue's Ericca Latza and the J.T. Moore Middle School Choir will provide live music for the festivities.

The display also serves as a community drop-off spot for winter coats, school uniform clothing and pantry items throughout the holiday season.

Last year, nearly 350 guests gathered in Lute's front yard for the annual lighting ceremony. The lights will remain on throughout December, giving families multiple opportunities to visit and contribute to the cause.

The gathering begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the official lighting ceremony at approximately 6:15 p.m.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.