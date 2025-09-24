Nashville teen sumo wrestler wins bronze medal at World Championship in Thailand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville teenager who captured attention last year as one of the world's best junior sumo wrestlers has added another impressive achievement to his resume.

Gabe Tolentino, now 17, recently returned from Thailand where he won a bronze medal at the World Sumo Championship in the junior heavyweight division. The Nashville native competed as part of Team USA in the international competition.

"I was winning a world championship," Tolentino said, still carrying his medal in his pocket during a recent interview.

The young athlete first gained recognition last year when he was featured as one of Nashville's rising sumo wrestling talents. At that time, he was relatively new to the sport but already showing exceptional promise.

"America is getting a lot more recognition as well," Tolentino said.

His bronze medal performance at the World Sumo Championship represents a significant milestone for both Tolentino and American sumo wrestling on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Tolentino is preparing for his next challenge. He will compete in Las Vegas, but this time he'll be moving up to the adult division.

" I'll be competing in the adults then and it'll be a little rough because it'll be my first year in adults," Tolentino said.

Despite the upcoming challenges, Tolentino remains grounded about his success and credits his support system.

"This ain't just Gabe Tolentino, you know? This was a team effort," Tolentino said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.