Nashville trail attack renews safety calls from victim's family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over a year after Alyssa Lokits was killed while jogging along the Mill Creek Greenway, her family is renewing their call for safety on Nashville's trails following another assault.

The latest incident occurred last Friday when a woman said an unidentified man came up behind her as she walked the Antioch Park trail at 5023 Blue Hole Road around 9:15 a.m. She fought him off, ran back to the parking lot, and called 911 from her vehicle. and called 911, sustaining minor physical injuries that did not require medical treatment.

"Just so, so angry and infuriated, really, that this could have happened again, not only just over a year since Alyssa has passed, but on a very similar greenway," said Abby Lokits, Alyssa's sister-in-law and executive director of Free to Move.

Alyssa Lokits was attacked and killed by a stranger on October 14, 2023, while jogging along the Mill Creek Greenway. Her death shattered Nashville and sparked the creation of Free to Move, a nonprofit focused on reclaiming outdoor spaces and empowering women.

"It is very much that feeling of, I don't know how many times we need to say this," Abby Lokits said.

Since Alyssa's death, Metro has added cameras, lighting, and armed patrols to greenways. But the recent attack has reinforced the family's mission.

"But I mean, this is all the more reason why we are doing what we're doing, why our organization is here today, and why it is so important that we continue the work that we do," Abby Lokits said.

Free to Move is working with the city on safety upgrades and focusing on advocacy and education.

"We believe in empowering women and men, all communities together in creating safer spaces for everyone," Abby Lokits said.

The organization plans to launch a "walk-audit" program in March.

"We're inviting community members to come in and together assess and audit the greenways for infrastructure improvements that need to be made," Abby Lokits said.

She believes awareness, not fear, is key to creating change.

"This is about making sure that people are aware of what's going on in their communities and they're able to lean on each other," Abby Lokits said.

Through all of it, Alyssa's memory continues to drive their efforts forward.

"I can guarantee you that, and that is why we just have to keep pushing forward, and we can't stop," Abby Lokits said.

Anyone with information about last Friday's attack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.