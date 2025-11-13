Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville unveils mural honoring Negro Baseball League history at E.S. Rose Park

Nashville unveils new mural at E.S. Rose Park honoring Negro Baseball League history, designed by Belmont student with community input.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new mural honoring Nashville's Negro Baseball League history and the Edgehill neighborhood was unveiled at E.S. Rose Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The artwork was designed by Belmont University illustration student Joanna Wu, who collaborated with local community members, including the daughter of a Negro League player. Wu incorporated family stories directly into the design to ensure an authentic representation of the community's history.

The mural represents how public art can connect generations while preserving Nashville's rich baseball heritage. The project emerged from a partnership between Belmont University, Metro Arts and Metro Parks.

The installation at the playground serves as both an educational tool and a tribute to the athletes and families who were part of Nashville's Negro League legacy.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

