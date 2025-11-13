Nashville unveils mural honoring Negro Baseball League history at E.S. Rose Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new mural honoring Nashville's Negro Baseball League history and the Edgehill neighborhood was unveiled at E.S. Rose Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The artwork was designed by Belmont University illustration student Joanna Wu, who collaborated with local community members, including the daughter of a Negro League player. Wu incorporated family stories directly into the design to ensure an authentic representation of the community's history.

The mural represents how public art can connect generations while preserving Nashville's rich baseball heritage. The project emerged from a partnership between Belmont University, Metro Arts and Metro Parks.

The installation at the playground serves as both an educational tool and a tribute to the athletes and families who were part of Nashville's Negro League legacy.

