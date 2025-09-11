Nashville volunteers pack 200,000 meals to honor 9/11 victims through service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People across the country are keeping the sacred promise to always remember the victims of 9/11, including volunteers right here at home.

Hundreds of volunteers packed Nissan Stadium to pack boxes full of meals to honor the victims through service. Organizers said the event was designed to reflect the spirit of unity that emerged in the aftermath of the 2001 attacks.

"This day 24 years ago so horrific, so tragic a day that will live in infamy and what came from this was 9/11 day of service and this is an opportunity to give back with neighbors and friends," said Tractor Supply Foundation's Marti Skold-Jordan.

The volunteers packed more than 200,000 meals that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

"Unfortunately the need continues to grow with inflation and federal cuts. The need rises and rises, so events like this make a huge difference," said Valerie Victor, manager of community partnerships at Second Harvest.

This is the third year for the Nashville meal pack event. Across the nation, more than 30,000 volunteers are expected to assemble more than 9 million meals at similar events.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.