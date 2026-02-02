Nashville Waste Services finalizes winter storm makeup collection on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Waste Services will be conducting a final recovery surge on Monday to make up for missed trash routes during last week's winter storm.

Any residential trash not collected by the end of Monday's operation will be serviced on the resident's new scheduled collection day starting this week.

If your trash has not been picked up yet this week, keep your cart at the curb until collected. Curbside recycling remains paused until the new trash and recycling collection schedule begins tomorrow Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The New Collection Schedule Launch (Starts Tomorrow, Feb. 3)

To provide immediate relief for residents, NWS activated Emergency Trash Drop-Off Sites at the following locations. These sites are free of charge and strictly for bagged household trash only.

Locations at Metro Nashville Public School sites will remain open through Monday, Feb. 2 with all other sites open through Saturday, Feb 7.

Sites will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m:

District 1: Joelton Middle School (3500 Old Clarksville Pike)

District 1: Whites Creek High School (7277 Old Hickory Boulevard)

District 2: Hartman Park Regional Center (2801 Tucker Road)

District 3: Cedar Hill Park (860 Old Hickory Boulevard)

District 4: Granberry Elementary School (5501 Hill Road)

District 5: East Convenience Center (943A Dr. Richard G. Adams Drive)

District 5: Cleveland Park Community Center (610 Vernon Winfrey Avenue)

District 6: Shelby Park (2010 Davidson Street)

District 7: Isaac Litton Alumni Center (4500 Gallatin Pike)

District 8: Antioch High School (1900 Hobson Pike)

District 9: LEAD Neely's Bend Middle School (1251 Neelys Bend Road)

District 9: Anderson Lane Convenience Center (939A Anderson Lane)

District 11: Lakewood City Hall (3401 Old Hickory Boulevard)

District 12: Ruby Major Elementary School (5141 John Hagar Road)

District 13: Metro Southeast Campus (1417 Murfreesboro Pike)

District 14: Hermitage Park (3700 James Kay Lane)

District 15: McGavock High School (3150 McGavock Pike)

District 15: Omohundro Convenience Center (1019 Omohundro Place)

District 16: Coleman Park Community Center (384 Thompson Lane)

District 17: Carter Lawrence Elementary School (1118 12th Avenue South)

District 18: Harris-Hillman School (1706 26th Avenue)

District 19: Morgan Recreation Center (411 Hume Street)

District 20: Charlotte Park (6031 Deal Avenue)

District 21: Pearl-Cohn High School (904 26th Avenue North)

District 22: Bellevue WeGo Park and Ride (7650 Coley Davis Road)

District 23: Hillwood High School (400 Davidson Road)

District 24: Elmington Park (3531 West End Avenue)

District 25: Stokes Middle School (3701 Belmont Boulevard)

District 26: Wentworth-Caldwell Park (4927 Edmondson Pike)

District 26: Croft Middle School (482 Elysian Fields Road)

District 27: Tusculum Elementary School (440 McMurray Drive)

District 28: Ezell Pike Convenience Center (3254 Ezell Pike)

District 31: Mill Creek Park (6691 Sunnywood Drive)

District 32: Southeast Community Center (5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway)

District 33: Cane Ridge Park (419 Battle Road)

District 34: Julia Green Elementary School (3500 Hobbs Road)

Convenience Centers

To provide residents with additional options for material disposal, all four Metro Convenience Centers [nashville.gov]—which are normally closed on Mondays—will remain open Monday, Feb. 2 (8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) and on regular hours (8:30am-4:30 p.m.) through Saturday, February 7: Fee Waiver: Fees remain waived for all residents at these locations through Saturday, February 7.

