Nashville woman charged aggravated child abuse following disturbing video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after she was reportedly seen on video slapping her 14-month-old child and throwing her across her Pack n Play.

According to police, the mother of the juvenile, Salondria Lado has sent the grandmother a video of her slapping the child and throwing her. She had also sent concerning text messages to the father of the child threatening the child's life and her own.

The grandmother contacted police who attempted to make contact with Lado at her apartment, but she refused to answer the door.

According to police, officers made entry to the apartment due to their concern for the child's safety and located Lado and the juvenile locked in the bathroom.

The juvenile had a scratch on her cheek near her nose.

Detectives were able to obtain the video from the grandmother in which Lado is heard yelling at the child while smacking her on the stomach and front of her legs repeatedly.

She could also be heard yelling profanities at the child. After smacking the child approximately nine times, she then grabs the child by her upper right arm, near the joint of the shoulder, and tosses her to the other corner of the Pack n Play.

The child is crying for the entirety of the video.

According to police, Lado stated that she had slapped the child "on the hand to discipline her" after she soiled herself and when confronted about the video, she stated that there were more videos and that she just "spazzed out".

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital with a scratch on her cheek near her nose, a hemorrhage in the capillary of her eye that could possibly indicate further injury and a skull fracture.

