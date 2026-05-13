Nashville's 12 South neighborhood seeks parking solutions as growth strains streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro commissioners delayed a vote on new parking time limits for Nashville's 12 South neighborhood after hearing from more than a dozen residents and business owners.

Nashville's 12 South neighborhood is facing a growing conflict over parking, impacting longtime business employees and residents frustrated with overcrowded streets — and city leaders are now stepping in to find a middle ground.

The Metro Traffic and Parking Commission heard from more than a dozen community members Monday night before delaying a vote on the neighborhood's first-ever parking time limits. The proposal would establish free two-hour parking along 12 South's main corridor and designate specific spots for rideshare and delivery drivers.

Commissioners pressed pause on the vote until July to allow for additional community discussion.

The tension has been building as 12 South's popularity has grown. Residents say jammed streets, blocked driveways, and heavy traffic spilling into surrounding neighborhoods have become unmanageable. New residential parking permits have pushed some employees farther from the businesses where they work.

Troy Akers, who has worked at Burger Up for 15 years, said the permit changes happened without warning.

"I parked 30 seconds away from this spot for 15 years, and then overnight couldn't. So now the experience is a little bit of a scramble already because there's certain streets that don't have the permit, the RPPs, the resident permit parking," said Akers. "So you can already see an increase in people finding out about these newer spaces, but it's still a 10-minute walk away at 10 p.m. at night."

Akers said paid parking in the area is not a realistic option for staff.

"If I want to get a permit for parking in this building, it's $1,000 a month."

One resident who spoke at the meeting said the safety of those living in the neighborhood must be the priority.

"With the elderly and the young children, it's not a safe place when you have both sides of the street covered in cars."

Residents have already begun organizing. One speaker told commissioners that a petition for residential parking permits on several nearby streets has reached the required threshold.

"We have initiated the 75% plus signature for RPP on the upper streets, Ashwood, Lynden, Elmwood, because the neighbors just can't take it anymore."

Akers says the mix of people who come to 12 South is part of what makes it special.

"It's kind of amazing, just especially to have been bartending for, like, I think, eight years now. Just all the different kinds of folks, which is incredible. And it's honestly one of the shining qualities of what this street is."

But that same draw is at the center of the conflict. Akers said the stakes go beyond parking.

"We'll lose Nashville if we don't fight this growth in a way that values those who built this city."

Councilmember Tom Cash will host community meetings over the next two months, bringing neighbors and business owners together before the commission takes another vote in July.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.