Nashville's 36th Antiques and Garden Show opens with American elegance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 36th annual Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville opened at the Music City Center Friday, showcasing heirloom antiques, manicured gardens and timeless style that evokes the warmth of a well-appointed East Coast estate.

This year's theme, "American Elegance," celebrates the show's 36-year tradition with a weekend steeped in heritage, hospitality and the enduring beauty of classic design.

The three-day event runs through Sunday at the Music City Center. A general admission ticket provides access to all three days of the show.

The event benefits charities and Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, continuing a long-standing partnership that supports the Nashville community.

For 36 years, the Antiques and Garden Show has been an important part of Nashville's cultural landscape, bringing together collectors, garden enthusiasts and design lovers from across the region.

