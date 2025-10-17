Nashville's 37th annual Southern Festival of Books brings 175+ authors to Bicentennial Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the largest and oldest literary events in the country returns to Nashville this weekend as the 37th annual Southern Festival of Books takes over Bicentennial Mall and surrounding state buildings.

The festival will welcome more than 175 authors and an expected 25,000 attendees for book signings, panels, discussions, live performances, family activities, and more. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum, and Tennessee State Library.

Setup is currently underway at the Tennessee State Museum as organizers prepare for the massive literary gathering that has become a cornerstone of Nashville's cultural scene.

The festival is free and family-friendly, making it accessible to readers of all ages and backgrounds. Attendees can expect a full weekend of literary programming featuring some of the region's most celebrated authors.

You can find more information and a schedule of events here: https://www.sofestofbooks.org/

Watch our live coverage from the Tennessee State Museum to see the festival setup and get an inside look at what makes this 37-year tradition so special.

