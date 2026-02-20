Nashville's Dine Nashville returns for 5th year with month-long food celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's culinary scene is taking center stage once again as Dine Nashville returns for its fifth consecutive year, offering food lovers a month-long celebration of the city's diverse dining landscape through the end of February.

The annual event, put on by Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, showcases Nashville's evolving food scene, featuring chefs and restaurants recognized by the MICHELIN Guide and James Beard Awards alongside beloved local favorites. The program highlights how far Nashville's culinary reputation has grown and its role in driving visitor interest to Music City. It highlights the city's restaurants so that locals and visitors can enjoy.

Participating restaurants across the city are offering fixed menus at discounted prices and hosting special events throughout February. The celebration benefits the Music City Inc. Foundation in support of CORE.

One standout event features Chef Scott Peck from The Loveless Cafe collaborating with Chef Trevor Moran from Locust, a one MICHELIN Star restaurant. The special dinner takes place Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 6:00 p.m. at The Loveless Cafe, located at 8400 TN-100, with tickets priced at $180 per person.

The timing proves especially beneficial for local restaurants, as February typically represents a slower period for the industry. This year's event comes at a particularly crucial time, as many establishments are still recovering from lost business due to recent ice storms.

Tickets are currently on sale for the unique chef collaborations and other special events. Food enthusiasts can find participating restaurants and their specific offers throughout Music City during the month-long celebration.

Want to know which Nashville restaurants are participating in Dine Nashville and what deals they're offering? Watch our full coverage to see all the mouth-watering options available this month and get insider tips on the best culinary experiences Music City has to offer. Want to share your favorite participating restaurant? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.