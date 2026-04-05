Nashville's Fat Boy Basketball League combines All-Star weekend with Easter egg hunt and expungement clinic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Fat Boy Basketball League hosted part its All-Star weekend on Easter Sunday in Goodlettsville, combining a basketball game against a visiting team from Ohio with a community egg hunt and an expungement clinic.

The Nashville league features around 100 players.

"It's a league for older guys, 25 and up, you have to be at least about 35% body fat," said league founder Calvin Mitchell.

Adrian Dawson is one of the players participating in the league.

"I been playing on the Showtime Lakers for going on my 4th season," Dawson said.

Beyond the court over the weekend, the league hosted a community outreach day featuring food, face painting, and an Easter egg hunt.

"Today we got 3,500 eggs outside, and we're expecting a nice crowd," Mitchell said.

In the last couple of years, the league added an expungement clinic to help people access life-changing services they might have trouble getting on their own.

Click here for more information on how expungement works in Davidson County.

"With the number of guys we have coming from all different backgrounds, and with the kind of connections that I've had over the years. It's kind of like they need this stuff, so why not just put it all in one place," Mitchell said.

Cedric Belcher, who helped with the expungement portion of the event, noted the importance of the outreach.

"The combination, it may seem a little weird, but at the end of the day, people need our services, so anywhere we can meet the people, that's what we're about," said Cedric Belcher, deputy clerk, director of compliance and expungements for Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk’s office.

Playing in the league is about much more than scoring points or winning a game.

"We use basketball as an outlet, to basically deal with stress. We got guys losing weight. We got guys who had high blood pressure but don't have it anymore," Mitchell said.

Click here for more information on future events and games with the Fat Boy Basketball League in Nashville.

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