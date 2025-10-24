Nashville's first Panda Fest brings 80+ Asian food vendors to Fair Park this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is getting its first taste of Panda Fest, an outdoor Asian food and culture festival making its debut at Fair Park this weekend.

The inaugural event will feature more than 80 Asian food vendors serving over 250 authentic street food dishes, along with more than 20 additional vendors showcasing Asian culture and products.

The festival runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Fair Park in Nashville.

Tickets are available through www.pandafests.com. General admission and VIP tickets are available.

The festival represents the first major Asian cultural celebration of its kind in Nashville, bringing together diverse food traditions and cultural experiences in one location at Fair Park.

Organizers have assembled vendors specializing in authentic Asian street food, offering Nashville residents an opportunity to experience traditional dishes and flavors from across Asia.

The weekend event aims to celebrate Asian heritage while introducing the broader Nashville community to the diversity of Asian cuisine and culture.

Watch our live coverage from Fair Park to see the food preparation and get an exclusive preview of what Panda Fest has to offer. Have more information about Asian cuisine or cultural festivals in Nashville? Email Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.