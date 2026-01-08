Nashville's first romance bookstore opens this weekend in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Slow Burn Bookshop will officially open its doors Saturday at 604 Gallatin Ave, offering a specialized selection of romance novels in a genre that has exploded in popularity across social media and streaming platforms.

The grand opening weekend runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring book signings with 10 different authors, tattoo pop-ups and giveaways for visitors.

Romance novels have become increasingly popular, with many books in the genre being adapted into movies and TV shows. Popular titles like "Heated Rivalry," a hockey romance that has been sold out nationwide, represent the growing demand for romance literature.

The bookstore aims to fill a gap in Nashville's literary scene by focusing exclusively on romance novels, providing a dedicated space for fans of the genre to discover new authors and titles.

The shop is located in East Nashville's growing retail corridor, joining other local businesses that emphasize community engagement and specialized offerings over big-box retail experiences.

