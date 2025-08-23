Nashville’s growth sparks rezoning push, with 90,000 homes needed in next decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Nashville officials say the city needs 90,000 new homes over the next decade to accommodate its rapidly growing population, prompting plans to redevelop neighborhoods across the city.

The Metro Council recently approved one of its largest rezoning plans, allowing more apartments and higher buildings in the Nations neighborhood while adding protections for flooding and development.

Supporters say the rezoning boosts affordability and walkability. Opponents worry it was rushed, that infrastructure can't keep up, and that "affordable" could really mean high-end investors moving in.

The Nations is just one of what could soon be more neighborhoods seeing a need for rezoning to help with housing demand.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell addressed concerns about balancing community protection with housing needs.

"You've probably seen that we got the unified housing strategy earlier this year, as a major initiative from the Housing division of Metro planning. Metro planning, also at the request of the Metro Council, completed an infrastructure study," O'Connell said. "I definitely paid attention to that, and as a former district council member, I say we tried to take a very comprehensive approach and all of those issues and everything that you just mentioned."

O'Connell said the housing strategy serves as a 10-year road map to address Nashville's housing challenges and increase the city's overall housing supply while prioritizing homes for Nashville's most vulnerable residents.

"So, we're focused on that and leaving the land use conversations to Metro Council," O'Connell said.

The Unified Housing Strategy team anticipates Nashville needing an additional 90,000 new homes over the next 10 years to accommodate population growth. The city is expected to add more than 175,000 people during that time.

Have a housing story to share? We want to hear from you.

"This story was reported on-air by a Kelsey and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.