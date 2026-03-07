Nashville's Hillsboro Village small businesses call on community for support amid rising costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small business owners in Nashville's Hillsboro Village neighborhood are sounding the alarm as foot traffic declines and costs continue to climb, calling on locals to shop and dine in the historic district before more storefronts go dark.

The plea comes as retail spending across the country dipped in January, a trend some Hillsboro Village business owners say they are already feeling firsthand.

The neighborhood, long known for its locally owned shops and restaurants, still draws visitors and longtime Nashville residents alike. But behind the familiar charm, empty storefronts and darkened windows tell a different story.

"We just want to make sure that Nashville locals still know that we're here and that we are actually mostly independently owned shops who live here in Nashville," one business owner said.

Deborah Huitt, owner of Rebecca James Clothing, says keeping the neighborhood's locally owned character alive is becoming increasingly difficult. She points to rising property taxes, mounting expenses, and steep tariffs as forces squeezing small businesses from multiple directions.

"We can't take a hit of all the rising costs, the tariffs, and everything. It just, it keeps piling and piling and piling, so we're just trying to make a difference," Huitt said.

Huitt says the need for community support is urgent.

"We still really, really need the support, and we want to make sure that all of us are still thriving and able to stay in business," Huitt said.

Unlike national retail chains, many of the businesses in Hillsboro Village are run by their owners, who are present in their stores daily.

"I can think of probably nine spaces over here where the owners are actually in their stores every day," Huitt said.

Business owners say spending locally does more than keep individual shops open — it keeps money circulating through Nashville and supports the broader community.

To draw people back, owners say they are planning more events and community activities in the area.

"We're really hoping, you know, to get some activity and people back in these spots, and, you know, bring an upbeat, you know, pulse back to the neighborhood," Huitt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.