Nashville's Rite of Spring: Thousands gather for 85th annual Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people packed Percy Warner Park in Nashville for the 85th annual Iroquois Steeplechase, one of Middle Tennessee's most beloved spring traditions.

While the horse racing draws the crowds, it is the people, camaraderie, and traditions that define the day for many attendees.

"It's a great day, beautiful, sun is shining, birds are singing, people are having a great time, and the horses are getting ready to run," George Christopherson said.

The event welcomes everyone from first-timers to seasoned veterans.

"Let's say 'ordered chaos,'" Dillard Cross said.

For Christopherson, the Steeplechase is a long-running personal tradition.

"I think this is my 24th rodeo," Christopherson said. "It's the vibes, it's the vibes... Everybody's having a good time, everybody's happy to be in the great state of Tennessee."

Like any great southern event, the Steeplechase brings together food, music, friends, family, and fashion.

"Come out here, enjoy the beautiful landscape, see the horses run by, see the beautiful people, nothing is better," Christopherson said. "It's the new, it's the old, it's the who's who, it's the up-and-comers, you got it all out here."

For Amanda Hoffman, the event is a tradition she has shared with a close friend for a quarter century — and one she is now passing on to the next generation.

"Actually, we've been going to Steeple Chase for about 25 years together, and she texted me a few days ago and said, 'Hey, do you want to take the girls to Steeple Chase?'" Hoffman said.

Hoffman's daughter had her own reason for loving the races.

"I really like horses that have like a black and white," she said.

Location also plays a role in the Steeplechase experience, as C.L. Treece explained.

"We got a great corner so we can put a right in the middle of everything. So we hope that people come by and say, hey, it's going to meet some good people," Treece said.

For Treece, the Steeplechase represents something bigger than a horse race.

"Every year it's gotten better. The people, the camaraderie, I love the mix of all people," Treece said.

"You know, the world is kind of divided right now, but Steeplechase, you don't see that," he said.

Treece also had a word on fashion at the event.

"A great man has a woman to dress him in times of struggle," he said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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